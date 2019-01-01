Mike Zimmer shoots down retirement rumors as Vikings reportedly decide to stick with coach, GM

The morning after an embarrassing defeat that sealed a disappointing season that fell shockingly short of meeting expectations, the Vikings have decided to stay the course. The Vikings reportedly aren't considering making any major changes at head coach or general manager. And Mike Zimmer isn't going to walk away from the Vikings.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Vikings owners have decided that both Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman will return in 2019. Furthermore, Zimmer won't bail on the team. He told Pelissero that he isn't retiring or quitting after a rumor started circulating in the immediate aftermath of the Vikings' season-ending loss to the Bears on Sunday.

#Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf sat in on the final team meeting today, as they do every season, and both reiterated their belief in coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman, sources tell me and @RapSheet. "There won't be changes here," one source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2018 #Vikings coach Mike Zimmer texted @TomPelissero: “I’m not retiring or resigning. Period.” @TomPelissero said, per team sources, don’t expect a move with Zimmer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

It can be all too easy for a team to become overly reactionary and make an emotional decision in the aftermath of a disappointing loss that ended an even more disappointing season. But it's difficult to imagine the Vikings finding better options than the decision makers they have in charge right now.

Since getting the Vikings job -- his first head coach position -- Zimmer has posted a 47-32-1 record, good enough for a winning percentage of 0.594. He came a game away from the Super Bowl a year ago and his only other playoff loss came in the Blair Walsh game. Zimmer, a defensive-minded coach, has coached the Vikings to top-10 finishes in points allowed four times in five seasons. He's very good at what he does. He's one of the better coaches in a league that doesn't have that many good coaches.

As for Spielman, he's seen plenty of success since he first started making the personnel decisions in Minnesota back in 2006. The Vikings have gone to the playoffs five times with Spielman, which includes two appearances in the conference championship game, both of which ended in losses. For the most part, his draft record is pretty damn good, with players like Harrison Smith, Xavier Rhodes, Everson Griffen, Adrian Peterson, Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, and so on.

But just when it looked like the Vikings were on the cusp of Super Bowl glory, things fell apart. After giving Kirk Cousins $84 million to get them over the hump, they definitely didn't look like Super Bowl contenders for most of the season. But they entered Week 17 still in a position to make a late run. Needing a win over the Bears to make the playoffs, the Vikings proceeded to submit an absolute embarrassment of a performance, losing 24-10, which ended their season and sparked rumors of potential changes.

It's clear the Vikings have major problems. The offensive line is a mess. There should be questions about the future of the offense after Zimmer fired John DeFilippo midway through the season because he wanted to use a run-heavy offense. The Cousins contract is a millstone around their neck. A contract of that magnitude makes it more difficult to plug holes around the quarterback. And Cousins has proven that he's not good enough to overcome the issues around him all by himself. That's a problem.

It's just that, while the Vikings have problems and while Zimmer and Spielman deserve blame for those problems, they now have to figure out how to fix those problems, and it would've been difficult to find options better than Zimmer and Spielman. The Vikings might've made a mistake by signing Cousins to that contract. But they shouldn't make the problem worse by getting rid of a good coach and general manager at a point when good coaching and good drafting will likely be what saves them from drowning under the weight of Cousins' contract.

And here's where it's worth noting that the Vikings missed out on the playoffs by one game. They weren't that far off from booking a playoff spot. A major overhaul probably isn't needed -- at least not right now.