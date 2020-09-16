The Philadelphia Eagles could arguably use any offensive boost they can get after a stunning defeat at the hands of Washington Football Team in Week 1, and it appears two big reinforcements are, in fact, on the way. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson are expected to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after sitting out the Eagles' season-opening loss with injuries.

Sanders was sidelined for weeks of training camp practice with what the team initially deemed a minor hamstring issue, then missed Week 1, with Philadelphia seemingly taking a cautious approach to his return. Johnson, meanwhile, missed most of the summer with an ankle injury and reportedly underwent surgery in August, only to ramp up his practice time to kick off Week 2 preparations. Both starters were sorely missed during the Eagles' 27-17 loss to Washington, in which Philly mustered just 57 rushing yards and saw quarterback Carson Wentz endure eight sacks in a second-half collapse.

Sanders' primary backup, Boston Scott, left and returned with an undisclosed lower-body injury of his own in Week 1, but he figures to maintain a role even as Sanders retakes RB1 duties. And yet, after a promising rookie campaign that saw him total more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage, Sanders is obviously the one to watch in the event he's back for the Eagles' matchup with L.A. The second-year back was a top target for Wentz out of the backfield down the stretch in 2019, and coach Doug Pederson appeared to shy away from the second-half ground game in Week 1 because of his absence.

Johnson could be an even bigger addition, considering the state of the Eagles' offensive line. Already missing Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore his Achilles prior to the season, the unit was forced to turn to rookie fourth-rounder Jack Driscoll at right tackle against Washington. When Driscoll exited with his own injury, former seventh-rounder Jordan Mailata was summoned to Johnson's spot, leading to even more issues for Wentz -- who, by the way, has Rams star Aaron Donald on the docket this weekend.