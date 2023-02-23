Miles Sanders has been one of the more productive backs in the NFL since he entered the league four years ago, helping the Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 rushing offense over the last two seasons. Sanders, coming off his first 1,000-yard season, is set to hit free agency next month for the first time in his career.

Even in a loaded running back class that could land Sanders a good second contract elsewhere, the Pro Bowl running back wishes to stay with the team that drafted him. Sanders revealed in an Instagram story he prefers to remain with the Eagles instead of seeking another team on the open market.

"I love Philly. Just bring me back," Sanders said in the story. "I hope they bring me back."

Sanders is coming off the best season of his four-year career, rushing 259 times for a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also put up a career-high 1,347 yards from scrimmage in earning his first Pro Bowl selection. Sanders finished fifth in the NFL in rushing, the first running back to finish in the top five in rushing yards for the Eagles since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

Over the past four seasons, Sanders has 3,708 rushing yards -- good for ninth-most in the NFL during that span. Sanders has a 5.02-yards-per-carry average -- fourth best in the NFL among running backs with a minimum of 500 carries (fifth overall).

The free agent running back class is deep -- headed by NFL leading rusher Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley. Do the Eagles pay Sanders in his second contract or let him walk?

Philadelphia averaged an NFL-best 153.6 rushing yards per game and 57 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons. Sanders plays a key role in the running game's success.