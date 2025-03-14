The Dallas Cowboys are adding another running back to their offense. The Cowboys, who already signed free agent running back Javonte Williams, are also adding free agent running back Miles Sanders, according to ESPN. It is reportedly a one-year deal, but the exact contract details are not yet known.

The former Pro Bowler was cut by the Panthers earlier this week, saving the team $5.225 million in cap space. Dallas' 2024 leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, signed with Carolina this week, leaving a spot open for Sanders to sign.

Sanders finished the season with 55 rushes for 205 yards, both career lows, along with two touchdowns on the ground. In two seasons with the Panthers, he had 184 rushing attempts for 637 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

In his six-year career he has 5,589 yards from scrimmage, 23 touchdowns, along with 1,244 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Before signing a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Panthers in 2023, Sanders spent four years with the Philadelphia Eagles and now returns to the NFC East, on his former team's rival.

Despite his drop off in numbers, the Cowboys are hoping the pairing with Williams will not only fill the void left by Dowdle, who had 1,079 yards last year, but help an offense that showed some weak spots last season. Dallas, which went 7-10 and missed the playoffs, is looking to boost its run game to alleviate some of the stress off quarterback Dak Prescott's passing game.

A solid run game would mean less forced passes for the QB, which could translate to fewer interceptions for a team which totaled 14 last year.