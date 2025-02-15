PHILADELPHIA -- Milton Williams bet on himself and won. Choosing to forego a contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles and go after the most money he can get in free agency, Williams gambled he was going to have a big year -- and did.

With free agency approaching, Williams has his Super Bowl championship and nearly everything he wants in Philadelphia. If possible, remaining with the Eagles is a goal.

"Obviously, I'd love to be back in Philadelphia," Williams said this week. "But right now, I'm just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself.

"I'm pretty sure I'm going to end up where I'm supposed to be. I just put that in God's hands."

The third-round draft pick from the Eagles in 2021 had his best season in 2024. The final year of his rookie contract, Williams netted a career-high 40 pressures to go with five sacks. He had a team-high 14.8% pressure rate to go with 10 quarterback hits.

In the postseason, Williams posted 14 pressures, two sacks, two batted passes and a 12.7% pressure rate.

These were stats as a No. 2 defensive tackle next to Jalen Carter, splitting reps with Jordan Davis. If Williams does go elsewhere, he wants to prove he can be the top option -- and receive the contract that comes with it.

"I feel like I definitely got the talent and the leadership skills to be able to do it," Williams said. "Wherever I end up, whether it's here or whatever, just get guys to buy into the togetherness and not being selfish, and not hating on one another, or fighting over who gets the stats and the sacks, or whatever.

"Really, just being together. Like you saw in the Super Bowl, everybody was out there making plays. So when we're all together, and everybody playing free and fast, and we just want to win at the end of the day. And that's what we did."

A team player through and through, Williams is hoping he remains in Philadelphia. The Eagles can't keep everybody, which is going to make things difficult.

This is a hard organization to leave.

"I busted my butt with everything. I gotta take advantage of every opportunity," Williams said. "That's why I give credit to Vic [Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio], for him coming in and really giving me the opportunity to showcase what I can do. I'm thankful for that for sure.

"I went out there and just showed the world what type of player and what type of person I am, and I'm going to try to continue to do that."