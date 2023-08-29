It's common to celebrate victories with drinks, but one local establishment in Milwaukee is raising the bar -- and the glass -- when it comes to rivalry antics. Jack's American Pub recently announced they will be offering fans free drinks for every Aaron Rodgers loss with the New York Jets this season.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets earlier this year, ending an 18-year run with the Green Bay Packers. The four-time NFL MVP led the Packers to the Super Bowl XLV trophy in 2011, which was their first since 1996. He was the face of the franchise for a while, but now fans are trying their best to move on from the future Hall of Famer.

The rules for free drinks at Jack's American Pub are simple. Fans who are at least 21 years old must start a tab 15 minutes before the Jets game and watch the entire game there. After the clock runs out, a Jets loss means the drinks are on the house.

Here are the rules the establishment shared online:

Rodgers must be starting



A new tab must be started at least 15 minutes before the game

Fan must be present for the entire game



Deal does not include food or top shelf liquor



Deal is not valid if the Jets are playing the same time as the Packers



Although Rodgers is coming off his worst season as starter, the establishment is still taking a financial gamble because it's impossible to tell how the 39-year-old will do with a fresh start and a new team.

The first day bargoers can enjoy the unique promotion will be Monday, Sept. 11, when the Jets kick off their season at home against the Buffalo Bills.