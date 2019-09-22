Minkah Fitzpatrick delivers multiple big plays in first half of Steelers debut against 49ers

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Miami Dolphins early this week. Fitzpatrick is already paying dividends in his first game with the AFC North franchise. During the first half of the Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Fitzpatrick recorded an interception and a forced fumble.

The interception from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo occurred on a second-and-11 in San Francisco territory late in the first quarter. He returned the pick about nine yards before going out of bounds. Linebacker Bud Dupree applied pressure on the pass intended for wide receiver Dante Pettis. The celebration continued into the end zone where the Alabama product was swarmed by his new Pittsburgh teammates.

Fitzpatrick also contributed a forced fumble in the second quarter. Running back Raheem Mostert rushed ten yards down to the Pittsburgh 15 before being met by Fitzpatrick. Rookie linebacker Devin Bush scooped up the fumble but did not make it far before being tackled by 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Fitzpatrick was also flagged for a roughing the passer for hitting Garoppolo high.

The completed trade sent a fourth round draft pick in 2020, a seventh round draft pick in 2021 and Fitzpatrick to the Steelers in exchange for a first round pick in 2020, a fifth round pick in 2020 and a sixth round pick in 2021. The No. 11 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft requested a trade from Miami the previous week after a lackluster performance by the team. The Dolphins have been actively acquiring draft choices in separate deals involving left tackle Laremy Tunsil, defensive end Robert Quinn and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Prior to being traded, the 22-year-old recorded 12 tackles and a forced fumble in 2019. In 16 games last season, he tallied 80 tackles, two interceptions, nine pass deflections and a touchdown. Coming into today's game, Pittsburgh had just two takeaways. They have already accumulated four in a little more than one quarter of play.