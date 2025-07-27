Coming into the 2025 season, newly re-acquired Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had no guaranteed money left on his contract. That has now changed, thanks to a reworked deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins revised Fitzpatrick's contract to pay him a $16.245 million signing bonus, thereby guaranteeing that amount for this year. Now, Fitzpatrick's camp can turn their attention to talks on a long-term extension with Miami.

"We are comfortable with this commitment to Minkah as we continue to work with the Dolphins on a multi-year extension," Fitzpatrick's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Schefter.

Back in June, the Dolphins sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Fitzpatrick enters his second stint with the Dolphins, the team that drafted him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Just two games into his second NFL season, Miami traded Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh in exchange for a collection of draft picks.

In Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick developed into one of the league's best safeties, piling up 516 tackles, 45 passes defended and 18 interceptions in 88 games. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019, 2020 and 2022 while appearing in five Pro Bowls.

Last season was one of those five Pro Bowl campaigns as Fitzpatrick tallied 96 tackles and an interception. The question is whether Fitzpatrick can help the Dolphins get over the postseason hump notch their first playoff win since 2000.

The acquisition of Fitzpatrick came in the midst of a somewhat tumultuous offseason for Miami. Former Pro Bowler Asante Samuel called into question the "backbone" of the Dolphins' leadership. At the end of the 2024 season, star receiver Tyreek Hill said, "I'm out." Tua Tagovailoa said Hill is still rebuilding relationships after that.

Can Fitzpatrick's veteran leadership help ease some of those problems — perceived or real? It seems like that's what general manager Chris Grier banked on.