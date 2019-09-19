Minkah Fitzpatrick provides instant spark in first practice, teammate says trade 'said a lot' about 2019 outlook

Mason Rudolph wasn't the only new starter on the field during Pittsburgh's first practice in preparation for Sunday's road game against the 49ers. Minkah Fitzpatrick -- whom the Steelers acquired from Miami earlier this week -- also took part in his first practice with his new team on Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick, who will wear No. 39 in Pittsburgh, has replaced injured veteran Sean Davis as the team's starting free safety. Despite their 0-2 start along with the season-ending loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Fitzpatrick's presence ignited a spirited practice while reinforcing the belief that the Steelers can salvage a season that many on the outside are already considered lost.

"That move said a lot," veteran offensive lineman Ramon Foster told 247Sports' Jim Wexell. "I think they know that we do have a legit shot of being a really good team still. Also, you look at it historically and we never have done this, so that says a lot about what we're trying to do."

Fitzpatrick, who spoke at length about his excitement for play for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shortly after being traded to Pittsburgh, is confident in his ability to learn the nuances of the Steelers' defense in a short amount of time.

"It won't take too long," he said after his first practice as a Steeler. "I've just got to learn ways to simplify the game so I can just go out there and play fast. A lot of it is just word association. Some of the words mean the same thing as they did in Miami and Alabama, but some don't. Green might mean something else here but red means the same thing. It's just getting it all together."

The Steelers will need a solid performance from Fitzpatrick and the rest of their defense if they're going to upset the 49ers on Sunday. The Steelers' defense will have its hands full against a very balanced 49ers offense that features an extremely effective zone running scheme that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan used to dismantle the Steelers when he was the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator in Week 6 of the 2014 season. While the Steelers will put up a good fight, the 49ers will prove to be a little too much to handle.

San Francisco started the 2019 season with consecutive road wins that saw them outscore Tampa Bay and Cincinnati by a combined score of 72-34. Last Sunday, the 49ers dismantled the Bengals in Cincinnati, as San Francisco amassed 571 yards of total offense that included 259 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The 49ers' defense registered four sacks of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton while allowing just 14 first downs.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a year after missing 13 games with an injury, is off to a hot start. Through two games, the 28-year-old signal caller has completed over 67 percent of his passes for 462 yards with four touchdowns against two interceptions. Running backs Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert have combined to rush for 281 yards thus far, while tight end George Kittle leads the team in receptions entering Sunday's game.

Pittsburgh's offense will also have to step up. The Steelers' rushing attack, currently ranked 29th in the league, would have to have some sort of success against a San Francisco defense that is currently ranked eighth against the run.

Rudolph, who went 12 of 19 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in last Sunday's two-point loss to Seattle, will have to avoid making too many costly mistakes against a 49ers secondary that features Sherman, a future Hall of Fame cornerback. He will also need one of his complementary receivers (James Washington?) to step up while giving JuJu Smith-Schuster more room to operate.

Despite the challenges that await them, the Steelers, to a man, believe that the 2019 season is far from over.

"Who said we can't win it?" inside linebacker Mark Barron said on Wednesday. "My mind doesn't go to that. I mean, regardless of whatever the circumstance is I'm not a give-up type of guy. I'm going to fight to the end. I'm trying to win every time we step on the field, and I feel like that's the energy in this room, too. As you can see, we're still trying to get things in here to help boost the team. I don't sense a give-up mentality around here."