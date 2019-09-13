Minkah Fitzpatrick responds to trade rumors ahead of Patriots-Dolphins showdown

Minkah Fitzpatrick's trade request became public knowledge late Thursday night, when ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the Miami Dolphins have granted Fitzpatrick's request to seek a trade.

On Friday, Fitzpatrick, a defensive back and the Dolphins' first round pick in the 2018 draft, addressed the rumors surrounding him and a potential trade.

"I'm not talking about none of that right now," Fitzpatrick said, via Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel. "I'm focused on the New England Patriots. I'm a big part of this week's game plan so I'm just going to go out and give my all to this team because I'm a Miami Dolphin."

Dolphins first-year head coach Brian Flores confirmed that Fitzpatrick, who took part in 49 of Miami's 77 defensive snaps in their Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, will see significant playing time against the visiting Patriots on Sunday.

"I think Minkah's a good player. We've talked about his role all week," Flores said. "He's going to be a big part of the game plan. And I think he's going to go out there and play well, to be honest with you."

Fitzpatrick's role in Miami's defense is reportedly the reason why he is seeking a trade. While his versatility was one of the things that made him such a high draft pick, Fitzpatrick, who has seen time at both safety and cornerback during his brief NFL career, reportedly wants to focus on playing fewer positions moving forward.

That frustration appeared to seep out Friday when Fitzpatrick was asked about his role in Miami's defensive game plan heading into Sunday's game.

"It's multiple things. Every single week it's multiple things," Fitzpatrick said of his ever-changing role in the Dolphins' defense. "Whether it be covering the tight end, covering the receivers. It's multiple things. I can't tell you specifically what it is week to week because it's always something."

While there should be a vibrant market for his services, there are rumblings that the Dolphins may be asking for too much in exchange for Fitzpatrick. Deen wrote Friday that Miami may be looking for a package that includes a first- or second-round pick in exchange for Fitzpatrick, who recorded 80 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions as a rookie while lining up at cornerback, nickel defensive back and safety.

Giving the recent purging of their roster, Miami may be inclined to trade Fitzpatrick if an NFL team is willing to trade a high draft pick in exchange for a 22-year-old defensive back whose potential is still unknown.

That being said, Fitzpatrick insists that until a trade happens he will remain focused on doing what he can to help Miami turn things around after allowing 59 points in their season-opening loss to the Ravens.

"It's a little frustration," Fitzpatrick said of his unknown future, "but I have to shift my focus to what's important."