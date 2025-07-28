Minkah Fitzpatrick's restructured contract with the Miami Dolphins features a $16.245 million signing bonus for the 2025 season. With the signing bonus in tow, Fitzpatrick can now focus on getting a long-term deal done to remain in Miami. During the team's training camp media availability on Monday, Fitzpatrick made it clear that he's interested in being with the organization for the long haul.

"I'm really liking the energy and the direction that this is going," Fitzpatrick said, per the Palm Beach Post. "The culture of this locker room is one that wants to win and win now. It's also something that I want to earn.

"I just wanted to know that I was going to be here for more than a season. Now I'm going to go out there and play at a Pro Bowl level. Hopefully earn the respect of my teammates and the organization."

It's not surprising that Fitzpatrick has already expressed a desire to remain in Miami. After all, Fitzpatrick began his career with the Dolphins as the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and played his first two seasons with the franchise. During that time, Fitzpatrick logged 92 combined tackles, nine defended passes, and two interceptions in 18 games.

In September 2019, the Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick to the Steelers in exchange for the Steelers' 2020 first-round pick (Austin Jackson), a 2020 fifth-round pick (Jason Strowbridge), and a 2021 sixth-round pick that was eventually sent to the New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick immediately became a force for the Steelers as the team's starting free safety, with First-Team All-Pro honors during the 2019, 2020, and 2022 seasons and five Pro Bowls. He is coming off a season in which he tallied 96 combined tackles, four defended passes, one interception, and one forced fumble in a full 17-game slate.

Fitzpatrick was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade that sent veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Fitzpatrick will get the chance to make a huge impact with a Dolphins team that is looking to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason all together in 2024.