Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns in London odds, picks from SportsLine expert
Mike Tierney, who is 34-15 on Over-Under picks since last season, has a strong play for this one
The NFL returns to London on Sunday, this time for a 9:30am ET kickoff between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.
The Vikings are 9.5-point favorites, up sharply from an open of 7.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38, up a half-point from an open of 37.5.
Before you make any bets on Browns-Vikings, you'll want to hear what Mike "Top Dog" Tierney has to say.
In Week 6, Tierney told SportsLine readers to go Over 42 in Rams-Jaguars, saying that Jacksonville had gone Over every game since the opener and L.A. had gone Over in all but one game dating back to late last season. The result: 44 total points and the Over cashed.
Exploiting trends and match-ups has allowed Tierney to amass an amazing 34-15 record in NFL Over-Unders since the start of last season. He has a gift for picking NFL totals, and anyone who has followed his picks is up big.
Tierney knows this week's London NFL game features the second-lowest total of the week. And rookie QB DeShone Kizer, who has already been yanked from two games, is back behind center with surely a short leash, in view of his dead-last passer rating (47.8) and completion percentage (52).
Browns OT Joe Thomas (triceps), the marathon man who had played an astonishing 10,363 snaps on a high level until last Sunday, will sit out the rest of the season.
But just because the Browns could struggle offensively doesn't mean this game goes Under, especially with a low total.
The Vikings are 11th in yards per play and 12th in yards per game. RB Latavius Murray is fresh off his best performance of the season, a 113-yard outing against the Ravens. Murray could get OL Nick Easton back from a calf injury to provide even more protection up front.
Minnesota's passing attack could also get a boost from the return of WR Stefon Diggs, who has been sidelined since Week 5. Diggs made the trip to London and has four touchdowns this season.
Tierney is leaning on the Vikings to cover, but what about the Over-Under, which he has made his name picking?
He knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Browns-Vikings in London goes over or under. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
So which side should you back in Browns-Vikings on Sunday morning? And does this game go Over or Under? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor sends Browns-Vikings over or under, and see which side of the total you need to be all over, all from the expert who is blistering hot on NFL total plays.
