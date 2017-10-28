Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns odds: Picks from expert who's 35-15 on NFL totals

The NFL returns to London on Sunday, this time for a 9:30am ET kickoff between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.



The Vikings are 10-point favorites, up sharply from an open of 7.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38, up a half-point from an open of 37.5.



In Week 6, Tierney told SportsLine readers to go Over 42 in Rams-Jaguars, saying that Jacksonville had gone Over every game since the opener and L.A. had gone Over in all but one game dating back to late last season. The result: 44 total points and the Over cashed.



Exploiting trends and match-ups has allowed Tierney to amass an amazing 35-15 record in NFL Over-Unders since the start of last season. He has a gift for picking NFL totals, and anyone who has followed his picks is up big.



Tierney knows this week's London NFL game features the lowest total of any Sunday game. And rookie QB DeShone Kizer, who has already been yanked from two games, is back under center with surely a short leash, in view of his dead-last passer rating (47.8) and completion percentage (52).

SportsLine's advanced computer model says the Browns' passing game will continue to struggle against the Vikings, who are ranked 12th defensively against the pass (206 yards per game). The Browns were also forced to evacuate their hotel after the fire alarm went off early Saturday morning, making getting into a rhythm difficult.



Also, Browns OT Joe Thomas (triceps), the marathon man who had played an astonishing 10,363 snaps on a high level until last Sunday, will sit out the rest of the season.



But just because the Browns could struggle offensively doesn't mean this game goes Under at Twickenham Stadium, especially with a low total.



The Vikings are 11th in yards per play and 12th in yards per game. RB Latavius Murray is fresh off his best performance of the season, a 113-yard outing against the Ravens. Murray could get OL Nick Easton back from a calf injury to provide even more protection up front.



Minnesota's passing attack could also get a boost from the return of WR Stefon Diggs, who has been sidelined since Week 5, but practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. Diggs made the trip to London and has four touchdowns this season.



Tierney is leaning on the Vikings to cover, but what about the Over-Under, which he has made his name picking?



