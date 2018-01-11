Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints odds: Picks from SuperContest legend

A trip to the NFC Championship Game is on the line Sunday when the New Orleans Saints face the Minnesota Vikings in a showdown of teams with serious Super Bowl aspirations. The Vikings are favored by five points, up 1.5 from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5, up two from the opening line.



The 2017 NFL season has been extremely profitable if you've been listening to White. He is currently the site's No. 1 NFL expert and finished in the top one percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest -- his second cash in three years in the world's most prestigious handicapping competition. Last season, he finished in the top two percent.



He followed that amazing regular season with a 3-1 performance against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big-time.



White knows the Saints have a huge edge when it comes to quarterback experience. This will be Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum's first postseason start, while Drew Brees has started a dozen playoff games and has a winning record that includes a Super Bowl MVP performance.



And the Saints put together an eight-game winning streak in the middle of the season and won 11 of their last 14 overall before knocking off the Panthers on Wild Card Weekend.



But just because the Saints have a loaded offense and played well late in the season doesn't mean they'll be able to go on the road and stay within the five-point spread.



Minnesota is no fluke as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Vikings got there with a dominant defense that was No. 1 in total defense and No. 1 in points allowed. And they were especially stingy at home, giving up just 12.5 points per contest at U.S. Bank Stadium.



The oddsmakers have overlooked the Vikings all season as well. They are 11-4 against the spread overall and 6-2 at home. This isn't a new trend either since they are 34-16-1 ATS in their last 51 home games.



