Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

Current Records: San Francisco 5-1, Minnesota 2-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings do have the home-field advantage, but the 49ers are expected to win by seven points.

San Francisco unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Browns by a score of 19-17. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 36 point over/under.

Meanwhile, the Vikings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bears on Sunday, taking the game 19-13.

Nobody from Minnesota had a standout game, but they got scores from Jordan Addison and Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings' defense made their presence known, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Danielle Hunter and his two sacks.

Minnesota's win bumped their season record to 2-4 while San Francisco's loss dropped theirs to 5-1.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Monday' match: The 49ers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 148.3 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Vikings, though, as they've been averaging only 75 per game. How will the Vikings fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

San Francisco is a solid 7-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

San Francisco has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Minnesota.