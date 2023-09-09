Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings

Current Records: Tampa Bay 0-0, Minnesota 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will be playing in front of their home fans against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Keep your eye on passing yards in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. The Vikings were ranked second overall in passing yards last season, having averaged 283.4 per game. The Buccaneers did well in that department too, as they were ranked sixth with an average of 279.2 per game.

Looking back to last season, Minnesota had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 13-4 record. On the other hand, the Buccaneers sure didn't have their best season, finishing 8-9.

Looking ahead, the Vikings are the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 7-11 record against the spread.

Minnesota ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a perfect 12-0 when favored last season. Vikings fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,645.95. Sadly, the Buccaneers will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 0-3 as such last year.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 6-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Tampa Bay both have 1 win in their last 2 games.