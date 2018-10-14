Minnesota vs. Arizona Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arizona will have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They take on Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.

Arizona has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were able to grind out a solid victory over San Francisco last Sunday, winning 28-18. Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of David Johnson, who rushed for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Christian Kirk, who caught passes for 85 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against Philadelphia, sneaking past 23-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 2-2-1 and Arizona to 1-4. Arizona caused 5 turnovers against San Francisco, so Minnesota will need to take especially good care of the ball.