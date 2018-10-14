Minnesota vs. Arizona Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Vikings vs. Cardinals football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arizona will have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They take on Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.
Arizona has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were able to grind out a solid victory over San Francisco last Sunday, winning 28-18. Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of David Johnson, who rushed for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Christian Kirk, who caught passes for 85 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against Philadelphia, sneaking past 23-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 2-2-1 and Arizona to 1-4. Arizona caused 5 turnovers against San Francisco, so Minnesota will need to take especially good care of the ball.
