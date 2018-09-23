Minnesota vs. Buffalo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Vikings vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: Minnesota 1-0-1; Buffalo 0-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Minnesota. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m..
You win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That's exactly what happened last week between Minnesota and Green Bay, who ended their contest at a 29-29 deadlock.
Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Chargers, falling 20-31. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Buffalo.
Minnesota will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon enough whether it's one they like
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Vikings are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Bills.
Last season, Minnesota were 11-5-2 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they were 10-6-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
