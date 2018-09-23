Minnesota vs. Buffalo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)

Current records: Minnesota 1-0-1; Buffalo 0-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Minnesota. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m..

You win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That's exactly what happened last week between Minnesota and Green Bay, who ended their contest at a 29-29 deadlock.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Chargers, falling 20-31. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Buffalo.

Minnesota will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon enough whether it's one they like

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Vikings are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Bills.

Last season, Minnesota were 11-5-2 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they were 10-6-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.