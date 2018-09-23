Minnesota vs. Buffalo Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Vikings vs. Bills football game
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Minnesota. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m..
You win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That's exactly what happened last week between Minnesota and Green Bay, who ended their contest at a 29-29 deadlock.
Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Chargers, falling 20-31. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Buffalo.
Minnesota will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon enough whether it's one they like
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Mahomes' ridiculous arm, bright future
Kansas City has itself a gunslinger and we should all sit back and watch
-
The Bills get an 'F' in geography
Someone in Minnesota might want to give the Bills a geography lesson
-
Packers vs. Redskins odds, best picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Packers and Redskins
-
Mayfield will be Browns starter Week 4
Cleveland is going to go with the rookie under center
-
Falcons vs Saints odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Falcons vs. Saints game 10,000 times