Minnesota vs. Buffalo Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Minnesota. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m..

You win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That's exactly what happened last week between Minnesota and Green Bay, who ended their contest at a 29-29 deadlock.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Chargers, falling 20-31. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Buffalo.

Minnesota will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon enough whether it's one they like