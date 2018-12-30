Minnesota vs. Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Vikings vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)
Current records: Minnesota 8-6-1; Chicago 11-4
What to Know
Minnesota will square off against Chicago at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Minnesota won the last time they met up with Detroit, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The stars were brightly shining for Minnesota in a 27-9 victory over them last Sunday. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyle Rudolph, who caught 9 passes for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Kirk Cousins, who passed for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Chicago received the perfect holiday gift last week. They got past San Francisco with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 14-9. Winning may never get old, but Chicago sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.
Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The last time the two teams met, Minnesota were in the race but had to settle for second with a 20-25 finish. A big part of their success was Latavius Murray, so Chicago will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $287.70
Prediction
The Vikings are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Minnesota are 7-6-2 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 11-4-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 40.5
Series History
Minnesota have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Chicago.
- 2018 - Chicago Bears 25 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 23 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2017 - Chicago Bears 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2016 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 10
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 17
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 23
