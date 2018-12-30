Minnesota vs. Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)

Current records: Minnesota 8-6-1; Chicago 11-4

What to Know

Minnesota will square off against Chicago at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Minnesota won the last time they met up with Detroit, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The stars were brightly shining for Minnesota in a 27-9 victory over them last Sunday. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyle Rudolph, who caught 9 passes for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Kirk Cousins, who passed for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Chicago received the perfect holiday gift last week. They got past San Francisco with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 14-9. Winning may never get old, but Chicago sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The last time the two teams met, Minnesota were in the race but had to settle for second with a 20-25 finish. A big part of their success was Latavius Murray, so Chicago will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $287.70

Prediction

The Vikings are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Minnesota are 7-6-2 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 11-4-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 40.5

Series History

Minnesota have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Chicago.