Minnesota vs. Chicago Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Vikings vs. Bears football game
Minnesota will square off against Chicago at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Minnesota won the last time they met up with Detroit, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The stars were brightly shining for Minnesota in a 27-9 victory over them last Sunday. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyle Rudolph, who caught 9 passes for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Kirk Cousins, who passed for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Chicago received the perfect holiday gift last week. They got past San Francisco with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 14-9. Winning may never get old, but Chicago sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.
Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The last time the two teams met, Minnesota were in the race but had to settle for second with a 20-25 finish. A big part of their success was Latavius Murray, so Chicago will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
