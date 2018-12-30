Minnesota vs. Chicago updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

3rd Quarter Recap

Chicago came in underdogs but currently have Minnesota on Upset Alert. Either team is in a position to win, but Chicago lead 13-10. Both teams won their last games, so Chicago is looking to continue their success while spoiling Minnesota's.

Jordan Howard has led the way so far for Chicago, as he has rushed for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries. Anyone with Howard in their fantasy lineup is surely smiling as he's already yielded 22 points.

Chicago might have shot themselves in the foot by missing a PAT kick in the second quarter. We'll see if that point ends up being a decisive factor in the final quarter.

Game Preview

Minnesota will square off against Chicago at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Minnesota won the last time they met up with Detroit, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The stars were brightly shining for Minnesota in a 27-9 victory over them last Sunday. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyle Rudolph, who caught 9 passes for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Kirk Cousins, who passed for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Chicago received the perfect holiday gift last week. They got past San Francisco with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 14-9. Winning may never get old, but Chicago sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The last time the two teams met, Minnesota were in the race but had to settle for second with a 20-25 finish. A big part of their success was Latavius Murray, so Chicago will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.