Minnesota vs. Detroit: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Vikings vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Current records: Minnesota 4-3-1; Detroit 3-4
What to Know
Detroit will square off against Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Detroit now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Detroit came up short against Seattle last week, falling 14-28. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marvin Jones, who caught 7passes for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Matthew Stafford, who passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Stafford's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in Detroit's past seven games.
After a string of three wins, Minnesota's good fortune finally ran out. They fell to New Orleans 20-30.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Vikings are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Minnesota are 3-3-2 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 4-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Minnesota and Detroit both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings 30
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 7 vs. Detroit Lions 14
- 2016 - Detroit Lions 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings 13
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 16 vs. Detroit Lions 22
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings 28
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 26 vs. Detroit Lions 16
