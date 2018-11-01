Minnesota vs. Detroit: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Minnesota 4-3-1; Detroit 3-4

What to Know

Detroit will square off against Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Detroit now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Detroit came up short against Seattle last week, falling 14-28. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marvin Jones, who caught 7passes for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Matthew Stafford, who passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Stafford's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in Detroit's past seven games.

After a string of three wins, Minnesota's good fortune finally ran out. They fell to New Orleans 20-30.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Vikings are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Minnesota are 3-3-2 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 4-2-1 against the spread

Series History

Minnesota and Detroit both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.