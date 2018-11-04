Minnesota vs. Detroit: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Detroit will square off against Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Detroit now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Detroit came up short against Seattle last week, falling 28-14. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marvin Jones, who caught 7passes for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Matthew Stafford, who passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Stafford's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in Detroit's past seven games.

After a string of three wins, Minnesota's good fortune finally ran out. They fell to New Orleans 30-20.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

