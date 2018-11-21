Minnesota vs. Green Bay: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Vikings vs. Packers football game

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)

Current records: Minnesota 5-4-1; Green Bay 4-5-1

What to Know

On Sunday Green Bay will take on Minnesota at 8:20 p.m. ET. The odds don't look promising for Green Bay, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was a hard-fought game, but Green Bay had to settle for a 24-27 loss against Seattle last week. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Aaron Jones, who picked up 40 yards on the ground on 11 carries and caught 5 passes for 63 yards, and Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 332 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rodgers has been a consistent playmaker for Green Bay as this was the third good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Minnesota were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-25 to Chicago.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
  • TV: NBC
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Vikings are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Packers.

This season, Minnesota are 4-4-2 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 4-5-1 against the spread

Series History

Minnesota have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 4 years.

  • 2018 - Green Bay Packers 29 vs. Minnesota Vikings 29
  • 2017 - Green Bay Packers 0 vs. Minnesota Vikings 16
  • 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 23 vs. Green Bay Packers 10
  • 2016 - Green Bay Packers 38 vs. Minnesota Vikings 25
  • 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 17 vs. Green Bay Packers 14
  • 2015 - Green Bay Packers 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
  • 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 13 vs. Green Bay Packers 30
