Minnesota vs. Miami Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Vikings vs. Dolphins football game
After two games on the road, Minnesota is heading back home. They will square off against Miami at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Last Monday, Minnesota came up short against Seattle, falling 7-21. This makes it the second loss in a row for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, after losing to New England the last time they met, Miami decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Miami won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by New England 34-33. The success made it back-to-back wins for Miami.
Minnesota's loss took them down to 6-6-1 while Miami's win pulled them up to 7-6. Last week Miami relied heavily on Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. It will be up to Minnesota's defense to limit his damage.
