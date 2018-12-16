Minnesota vs. Miami Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

After two games on the road, Minnesota is heading back home. They will square off against Miami at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Last Monday, Minnesota came up short against Seattle, falling 7-21. This makes it the second loss in a row for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, after losing to New England the last time they met, Miami decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Miami won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by New England 34-33. The success made it back-to-back wins for Miami.

Minnesota's loss took them down to 6-6-1 while Miami's win pulled them up to 7-6. Last week Miami relied heavily on Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. It will be up to Minnesota's defense to limit his damage.

