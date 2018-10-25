Minnesota vs. New Orleans live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)

Current records: Minnesota 4-2-1; New Orleans 5-1

What to Know

Minnesota will be playing at home against New Orleans at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The game is expected to be a close one, with Minnesota going off at just a 1-point favorite.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Minnesota and the Jets last Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 37-17 victory. Latavius Murray and Kirk Cousins were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former rushed for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns and the latter passed for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Cousins' name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.

Meanwhile, New Orleans brought a four-game winning streak into their match against Baltimore; they left with a five-game streak. New Orleans won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Baltimore 24-23.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 4-2-1 and New Orleans to 5-1. In their win, New Orleans relied heavily on Drew Brees, who passed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns. Minnesota will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Vikings are a slight 1 point favorite against the Saints.

This season, Minnesota is 3-2-2 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Minnesota has won both of the games they've played against New Orleans in the last 4 years.