Minority NFL coaching hires have declined in recent years, but great 2020 candidates could reverse the trend

Within the span of a year, the NFL has seen its record-high number of minority coaches dwindle to its lowest since the institution of the Rooney Rule. Only one of the eight teams searching for a new head coach last winter hired a person of color as the overwhelming majority of teams tried to ride the offensive wave.

Decision-makers around the league said in the months following that it was merely teams copying the latest trend, and the simple fact was there weren't enough minority coaches with offensive backgrounds in the pipeline.

This week, Rod Graves, first-year executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, told CBSSports.com that can't be an excuse this hiring season.

"We all know that diversity is not something that we can make mandatory. But it is at a level where there is a great amount of concern," Graves says. "I think we'll see if the owners pick up the torch this year or will it be business as usual. In past years we've talked a lot about the pipeline and there being a lack of talent in the pipeline, but when I look over the list this year it's as rich as I've seen it in some time.

"To me you don't have to look at the pipeline. You can look at guys ready today, and that is as good a group as I've seen in some time."

Among the minority coaches who are anticipated to get interviews this hiring cycle are San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Dallas defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard and former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, the group that has long championed diversity among NFL teams, will send the league its annual list of coaches, with this year's list made up of more than 40 names. Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Baltimore's David Culley, Minnesota's George Edwards, Buffalo's Leslie Frazier, Atlanta's Raheem Morris and San Francisco's Jon Embree, Joe Woods and Richard Hightower all figure to be in the mix for interviews, among others.

In the time since the majority of teams in need of a new head coach hoped for the next Sean McVay, few have seen much success in doing so. Of the 15 men hired as head coaches in the past two years, 10 hail from the offensive side of the ball. Their collective record (heading into Sunday): 83-111-1. Green Bay's Matt LaFleur is the only first-year head coach with a winning record out of the eight.

For years, the majority of black assistant coaches have been on the defensive side of the ball, and that was used as part of the reason for the lack of minority hirings these last two years. But in the absence of great on-field success from these offensive gurus, Graves believes the pendulum may be swinging back.

"We are a copycat league, and there's no secret about that. That's been a bit overstated and maybe it's been played out at this point because I think more importantly it's about staff," Graves says. "It's about how you put a staff together and who you surround yourself with. Defensive coaches are just as capable of doing that as offensive coaches. I know that people have given a lot of credit to people who can come in and do the things that [Chicago's Matt] Nagy and [Philadelphia's Doug] Pederson have done, who can work closely with quarterbacks.

"But I also believe there are a heck of a lot of defensive coaches who know how to hire good offensive coordinators and quarterbacks coaches. Those guys deserve opportunities as well. I'm one of those people who believes if you have a good coaching philosophy about how to build the staff, then you can be successful whether you're on the offensive or defensive side."

There are already openings in Carolina and Washington. The Falcons, Jaguars, Cowboys and Giants all figure to have vacancies by or around New Year's Day, and people around the league are keeping a close eye on the Browns, Lions and Jets, just in case.

So Graves, who took the FPA post from John Wooten after he stepped down earlier this year, plans to be proactive this month. He hopes to meet with four or five coaching candidates at the end of season to better prepare them for the interview process with league owners. Graves believes his 37 years of experience in the front offices of the Cardinals and Jets, as well as his time most recently at the league office, puts him in a unique position to help ready candidates.

"Hopefully I can sit down with them for maybe 3-4 hours and talk about their philosophies," Graves says. "To hear them talk about key things such as staffing philosophy and how do they instill accountability within a program. How do you weave a championship attitude throughout the organization? To talk about things that I believe owners would like to hear. Not giving them exactly what they want to hear but addressing these things based on every guy's experience, addressing those areas that we've all been a part of if you've been in the game."

Brian Levy, a coaching agent for three decades, has been doing this and more with his clients. Levy represents 120 coaches across college and the pros, with a "substantial" portion of them being minorities. Levy put on a seminar this summer that Graves attended and spoke at that focused on prepping his clients for the interview.

"We work with former NFL GMs, body language coaches, voice and diction coaches, presentation coaches," Levy says. "The guys we felt this year were going to be some of the top candidates, we basically brought them to a place for an entire day and did about six hours with each of them. Taking them through a mock interview, fully dressed for the occasion and not with their agent in the room either. It was strictly them and the people interviewing them.

"At the end they were assessed from any non-verbal fidgets they might have made to not being able to answer the question appropriately to overthinking questions to how they were sitting. We really cover everything with them."

Levy, who represents Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Bieniemy, Cleveland's Steve Wilks and Arizona's Vance Joseph, emphasized what teams should be looking for in a coach rather than just a quarterback whisperer.

"By the whole, I don't think hiring a guy because of his ability to coach one guy on a 53-man roster worked out very well. If they can get back this year -- and irrespective of color -- to hiring leaders of men, coaches who can coach 53 guys -- like Mike Tomlin, who's coaching both sides of the ball -- it'll fare better for all the teams."

There's even more work to be done at the general manager position in the NFL. Miami's Chris Grier is the only black GM in the league, and it's more difficult to point out potential vacancies and, thus, landing spots for candidates like Cleveland's Alonzo Highsmith, Dallas's Will McClay, San Francisco's Martin Mayhew and ESPN's Louis Riddick.

But Graves remains hopeful for this impending coaching cycle after two consecutive bad years for minority coach hirings in the league. And his hope is rooted in the talent of these candidates.

"There will be an opportunity for quite a few of these guys to get before teams in the interview process," Graves says. "I do believe that's the case. And I don't think it'll be based on the Rooney Rule as much as it is these guys have a lot of knowledge and talent to bring to the table."