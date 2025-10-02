Prosecutors will not pursue a domestic battery charge against Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, who remains on indefinite leave from the team as the NFL continues its investigation into an alleged altercation between Crow and his girlfriend. Until then, the Dolphins won't make any determination regarding Crow's status with the team.

"We won't even bridge that until the league is done with their process," coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested Crow in August after he was accused by multiple witnesses of choking, slapping and slamming a woman inside of a high-rise apartment. According to the police report, one witness said the 37-year old allegedly lifted the woman off the ground during the altercation. Another witness stated Crow slapped the victim before realizing that people were watching the altercation.

"Neither the witnesses, nor the video surveillance, clearly establish that a battery occurred without the cooperation of the victim to describe step by step what transpired," the closing memo read. "Although the witnesses interpreted the victim's need for help based upon their observations, the victim never said anything to them and these facts would not meet the legal threshold required for any of the witnesses to be permitted to testify in a court of law as to the victim's state of mind."

Crow was ultimately released released on $1,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the victim, though that no-contact order was later vacated.

Crow joined the Dolphins coaching staff in 2024 after spending six seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He assisted the Titans in multiple defensive roles before landing on McDaniel's staff.