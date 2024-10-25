The previously 5-0 Minnesota Vikings lost their second straight game in Week 8, as they fell to the rejuvenated Los Angeles Rams, 30-20. While the Vikings lost by double digits on the scoreboard, they actually had a chance to tie the game with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. That potential comeback was ruined by a missed penalty.

As Sam Darnold dropped back in his own end zone on a second-and-10, he was sacked by Byron Young for a safety. While on the ground, Darnold appeared to turn to the nearest official and ask why a flag wasn't thrown for a face mask. In fact, Young even held his head in his hands because he knew he was guilty of the infraction!

Check out what happened, here:

If the play was officiated correctly, it would have given the Vikings an easy 15 yards. Instead, Minnesota gave two points to the Rams, lost possession, and ultimately, the game.

Referee Tra Blake told a pool reporter following the game that no official had a good look at the face mask so they were unable to make the call. The play is not reviewable.

With two losses in five days, the Vikings have now surrendered the NFC North lead to the rival Detroit Lions.