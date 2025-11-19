The Missouri Tigers returned to the top 25 after a one-week absence, salvaging any hopes of making the College Football Playoff with a 49-27 victory over Mississippi State last week. If the Tigers can pull off a victory on Saturday, they may be able to truly put themselves back in the CFP conversation when the No. 22 Tigers travel to play No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday at noon ET. The Sooners are coming off a huge 23-21 victory over No. 4 Alabama for their second straight win against a top-15 team, so this will be a challenge for the Tigers. However, the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Tigers enough to give them the edge over Oklahoma as 7.5-point underdogs as one of its best bets to build a Missouri parlay that pays more nearly 6-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook. This is a significant football weekend in Missouri sports betting for the professionals as well, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Indianapolis Colts, who at 8-2 are one of three AFC teams with only two losses this season. The Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points, and the model is backing Kansas City to win and cover on Sunday. The model also sees value in Missouri State to cover as 6.5-point underdogs against Kennesaw State to complete its Missouri parlay at FanDuel. Missouri fans can also check out our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Missouri betting picks for NFL and college football (odds subject to change):

Missouri State (+6.5) vs. Kennesaw State

Missouri (+7.5) vs. Oklahoma

Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Colts

Combining the model's three picks into a parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595).

Missouri State (+6.5) vs. Kennesaw State (-115, FanDuel)

The Bears have won five straight games entering this matchup of two one-loss teams in Conference USA action. Missouri State defeated UTEP, 38-24, last week behind 436 total yards of offense. Senior Jacob Clark completed 30 of 39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns, and senior running back Shomari Lawrence rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a dominant offensive performance. Both teams enter at 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference, so Kennesaw State will be a significantly tougher test than UTEP. But the model likes Missouri State's chances to keep the game competitive. Clark has thrown for 2,257 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions this season for the Bears, and Kennesaw State is coming off its first conference loss, falling to Jacksonville State, 35-26, last week. The model projects Missouri State to cover in 56% of simulations for this 2 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday.

Missouri (+7.5) vs. Oklahoma (-114, FanDuel)

The No. 22 Tigers are coming off a seven-touchdown performance, scoring through the air, on the ground, and on defense in their 49-27 win over Mississippi State last week. Missouri had two interceptions returned for scores, as well as freshman Matt Zollers throwing for two touchdowns and sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy rushing for three touchdowns. Hardy was unstoppable, rushing for 300 yards on 25 carries for 12 yards per rush, breaking touchdown runs of 72, 43 and 10 yards to help the Tigers improve to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. This is a must-win for Missouri to keep its CFP hopes alive, and No. 8 Oklahoma is playing some of the best football in the nation right now. The Sooners defeated No. 4 Alabama, 23-21, on the road last week to improve to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. All three of Missouri's losses have come to top-10 opponents, and only one of those defeats came by more than seven points. Missouri is battle-tested, and the model believes the Tigers have the talent to compete with Oklahoma, projecting the Tigers to cover the spread in 57% of simulations for a noon ET start on Saturday.

Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Colts (-102, FanDuel)

This game having No. 1 seed implications for one of these two teams wouldn't have surprised many entering the season, however, which franchise it's for is a shocker. The Colts (8-2) are one of three teams in the AFC with only two losses this year. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 5-5 and in third place in the AFC West and fighting to even make the postseason. Kansas City has lost back-to-back games, but it has never lost three straight games in one season with Patrick Mahomes as the team's quarterback. The model doesn't expect that to change on Sunday, and it's not only backing the Chiefs to win, it projects the Chiefs to cover in 58% of simulations. Kansas City's last two losses came on the road, and the Chiefs are 12-1 at home since the beginning of last season. The Colts are just 2-2 on the road this season, including losing their most recent road contest, 27-20, to the Steelers.