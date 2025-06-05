The Missouri Senate has approved legislation incentivizing the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals to stay in their state, with the threat of the teams moving to Kansas looming. The bill needed 18 votes to pass and was approved 19-13.

The stadiums bill, which allocates more than $1.5 billion to each stadium, will now move to the Missouri House. The bill includes the "Show-Me Sports Investment" Act, allowing teams to have access to state funding.

The proposal states that stadium projects would need to be in connection with an NFL or MLB team and cost at least $500 million. Missouri would give up to 50% of the project's costs. The Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium and the Royals play at Kauffman Stadium.

This is a rebuttal to Kansas' STAR bond program, which give incentives to bring these teams to their state but will expire at the end of the month.

The Chiefs and Royals could still decide to move across the border. The Chiefs' lease goes through 2030 and would need to take Kansas up on their offer by the end of June.

"I thank the Missouri Senate for its work in special session, passing proposals supporting disaster relief in Eastern Missouri, funding key education and health initiatives for our future, and competitiveness for sports and entertainment retention and attraction in Missouri," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "I am grateful for the attention to be provided next by the Missouri House on this important bipartisan work building a responsible future and opportunity for our state and its people."