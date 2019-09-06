Mitchell Trubisky doesn't blame lack of preseason snaps for sloppy performance in season opener
Trubisky was rusty in the season opener, showcasing lack of progression in Bears loss to Packers
The Chicago Bears were banking on Mitchell Trubisky to progress in Year 3 with a Super Bowl-caliber defense leading the way. Chicago's defense held up its end of the bargain. Trubisky did not.
Trubisky finished 26-of-45 (57.8 percent) for 228 yards and an interception for a 62.1 passer rating in the Bears' 10-3 season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bears had just 254 yards of offense in the loss, averaging 3.9 yards per play.
Trubisky looked like a quarterback who didn't play many preseason snaps and struggled to find a rhythm. The Bears played Trubisky just three preseason snaps, all handoffs.
"I know you guys (the media) are going to try and draw comparisons like that, but really, the snaps in the preseason have nothing to do with the way we executed, or the sloppiness tonight," Trubisky said, via ESPN. "We weren't doing that in practice. We were smooth in practice ... it just seemed a little scattered tonight with all of our personnels, and trying to find a rhythm and trying to find our identity on offense. We just put ourselves in bad situations and shot ourselves in the foot. You can maybe contribute it (to the lack of preseason action), but I think it's kind of a stretch."
Trubisky wasn't the only quarterback to get off to a slow start due to lack of preseason snaps. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers started 2-of-5 for five yards through a quarter of action, being sacked twice. He didn't play a snap in the preseason, even in his first year learning a new offensive system under new head coach Matt LaFleur.
Rodgers finished 18-of-30 (60 percent) for 203 yards with a touchdown, having a 91.4 passer rating.
"That's a really good defense, and they're going to give a lot of people fits. But I think from my standpoint, I can do a better job getting us out of the huddle, and obviously, I missed a couple throws," Rodgers said, via NFL Media. "Obviously, it's a lot of fun working with him (LaFleur). And I told him, 'I'm going to be a lot better moving forward.'"
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz were two other quarterbacks who didn't take a preseason snap. Their performances Sunday could debunk the myth lack of preseason snaps affects signal callers.
