The 2021 offseason looks like it's primed to take the baton from 2020 and continue a rather rapid reshuffling of quarterbacks throughout the league. We've already seen Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swap teams, Carson Wentz is now a member of the Colts and that's not even mentioning potential blockbusters surrounding Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. What a time to be alive! As we look forward to free agency and the draft, more QB movement is expected and one of the more intriguing names to follow is Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears quarterback is on the doorstep of hitting unrestricted free agency and is a rather puzzling prospect to project. His time in Chicago showed flashes of his potential, but he ultimately never lived up to his No. 2 overall billing. While a return to the Bears shouldn't be ruled out, it is curious to wonder if he can turn his career around, in a similar fashion to Ryan Tannehill, if he gets a change of scenery.

In this space, we're going to highlight every aspect of Trubisky's free agency leading up to when he ultimately signs on with a club. Below, you'll see a list of potential suitors, a scouting report, and the latest updates on where things are trending as he hits the open market.

Top free agent landing spots for Trubisky

At times toward the end of last year as Chicago made a run toward the playoffs, it felt as if Trubisky was building toward putting himself into a situation where he'd land an extension with the Bears. With time between the end of the year and the start of free agency sobering up those around the club, that fate seems less of a sure thing, albeit not impossible. The Bears still have Nick Foles under contract, but could look to bring back Trubisky in the event that they are unable to lure any of the top quarterbacks that are poised to be available this offseason either via trade, free agency or the draft. While it hardly seems like Plan A for Chicago, a reunion with Trubisky shouldn't be ruled out.

If Trubisky were to sign elsewhere, you'd have to look at teams in need of a quarterback who are also willing to take a risk to see if they can be the ones to tap into the former first-rounder's potential. The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are two teams that seem to fit that bill. Denver seems to be interested in improving their quarterback situation from Drew Lock if it can. While Trubisky isn't as clear of an improvement as some other quarterbacks out there (Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, etc.), he does have the tools to be a viable starter. If Vic Fangio -- who saw Trubisky up close during his days as the Bears DC -- believes he can unlock him, Denver has a nice collection of weapons.

As for the Patriots, this would simply be a play for Bill Belichick to sprinkle some of his magic dust on Trubisky and finally make him the quarterback he was set to be coming into the league. New England is clearly looking for an upgrade under center and Trubisky arguably has the most upside of any quarterback currently on the free agent market. Trubisky could also be appealing to these teams for his experience playing in the cold weather.

Finally, if Trubisky were to accept a backup role, Pittsburgh is an intriguing destination. Ben Roethlisberger is likely heading into his final season in 2021, which could give Trubisky a full year to learn the offense before jumping into live action.

Scouting report on Trubisky (pros and cons)

Pros:

Still pretty young (turns 27 in August)

Shown flashes of his first-round potential

Mobile

Cons:

Inconsistent

Doesn't elevate the team around him

More inaccurate than completion percentage says

Free agent timeline

March 1: Bears GM Ryan Pace continues to leave Trubisky's future with the organization up in the air. During a Tuesday press conference with reports, he said that "everything is on the table" in terms of what his team will do with that position, which could include retaining their former No. 2 overall pick. Pace also admitted that this is a "critical" position for them, further putting emphasis on solidifying it before the start of the 2021 season.