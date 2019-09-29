Mitchell Trubisky ruled out after injuring shoulder in first quarter against Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a left shoulder injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team had seen enough to rule him out for the rest of the game before the first quarter had come to a close.

A long-term diagnosis has not yet been determined.

The injury was sustained as the Bears faced third-and-4. Trubisky was in the shotgun formation at Chicago's 43-yard line. He was sacked for a 10 yard loss by Danielle Hunter, and in the process of going to the ground, the quarterback was spun around and fumbled. It was recovered by Minnesota's Everson Griffen, but the play was negated by a defensive hold from safety Anthony Harris.

Trubisky had completed 67 of 103 passes for 579 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions entering the game. The former No. 2 overall selection has missed six regular season games during the first two years of his career.

Chase Daniel entered the game and led Chicago to a touchdown. Daniel attempted passes in just two games for the Bears last season, completing 53 of 76 for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bears were 3-1 during games in which he appeared. The 32 year old has appeared in 62 games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri.

Chicago does not carry a third quarterback on its regular season roster. Former Tennessee quarterback Tyler Bray is on the practice squad in the event that Trubisky misses any time in the future.