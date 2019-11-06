Mitchell Trubisky says Bears are turning off TVs at team facility to spark a turnaround
The maligned quarterback is trying to be 'positive every single day' during Chicago's slide
Days removed from another disappointing performance during his team's slide to the bottom of the NFC North, Mitchell Trubisky has unveiled his recipe to a Chicago Bears turnaround.
Turning off the TV.
Faced with a number of questions about his own confidence as well as the state of the Bears after Chicago's 22-14 Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 3-5, Trubisky told reporters Wednesday that he's been working hard to eliminate distractions around Halas Hall, the team facility. The first thing to go, according to the third-year quarterback? Talk shows that feature criticism of the Bears, who've now lost four straight.
"Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off because you've got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us, what we should do, what we are and what we're not," Trubisky said before practice. "But they don't really know who we are or what we're capable of as people or what we're going through or what we're thinking. It's just the outside viewers looking in. So, tunnel vision, earmuffs and just come to work every day and try to get better and get back to what we know we're capable of doing."
Anyone who's followed Trubisky or the Bears, of course, knows TV shows are the least of Chicago's concerns. Despite entering 2019 as a sleeper MVP candidate, the former first-round pick has endured heavy criticism from fans and media alike during an inefficient season under center. In between one missed game due to a shoulder injury, Trubisky has managed just five touchdown passes in seven starts and posted a passer rating of 75 or less five different times. Against the Eagles on Sunday, he completed a season-low 47 percent of his passes, finishing with 125 yards against one of the NFL's most vulnerable secondaries.
Pressed to explain what he is doing to get through his slump Wednesday, Trubisky offered what appeared to be little more than platitudes.
"Just learning different ways how to lead," he said, "coming up with solutions and just being positive every single day and working a lot harder. Doing things different than we've normally done them and just trying to fix them and get back on track."
Trubisky and the Bears will have a crucial opportunity to prove they can get back on track starting this Sunday, when Chicago hosts the rival Detroit Lions (3-4-1) with a chance to make up ground in the NFC North.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
People photoshop black cat
The black cat's 15 minutes of fame continue on social media
-
Agent's Take: 6 rising in contract year
Let's take a look at some players in their contract year who are really helping themselves
-
A.J. Green may make debut in Week 10
A.J. Green's return may be around the corner
-
Cowboys player arrested near Dallas
One Cowboys player is in some legal hot water after being arrested Wednesday
-
Week 10 NFL DFS: Optimal picks, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Cam's 2020 outlook: Sizing up 4 options
Looking at the different options the Panthers have for Cam Newton in 2020
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...