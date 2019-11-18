Mitchell Trubisky says he suffered hip injury long before Matt Nagy benched him in Bears' loss

The Mitchell Trubisky era in Chicago has been experiencing what appears to be a slow and painful death throughout the 2019 season, with the latest medical diagnosis raising a huge question mark on why the quarterback was benched by head coach Matt Nagy near the end of Sunday night's defeat.

After the Chicago Bears lost 17-7 to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night, Nagy said Trubisky suffered a hip injury, which is why he was pulled for Chase Daniel with 3:24 remaining in the game. The timing of Trubisky's injured raised questions, and the quarterback revealed he was actually injured much sooner than his head coach let on.

Trubisky reportedly said he injured his hip in the second quarter, adding that he "really wasn't telling anyone" about the injury. Trubisky said he was evaluated at halftime, but kept quiet about it and tried to fight through the discomfort.

"I'm not doing the team any favors if I'm not able to run around or throw the ball with accuracy because I'm throwing with all arm," Trubisky said, via JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago. "You just gotta be smart with that factor but I'm going to fight as long as I can and try to be out there with my guys."

What makes the hip injury questionable is the Bears never took Trubisky into the medical tent, where players experiencing discomfort go if they aren't feeling right, during the game. The NBC broadcast also showed the quarterback and Nagy having a heartfelt conversation a series or two before he was benched. Trubisky looked upset about the conversation, adding more questions toward the nature of the injury and if it really led to his benching.

The Bears public relations department said Trubisky was questionable to return with a hip injury after he was benched. That explanation was certainly met with rolled eyeballs, considering the Trubisky conversation with Nagy and how he had apparently played through the hip injury through two quarters.

Trubisky finished 24 of 42 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. His time as the Bears starting quarterback may be coming to an end, with the Bears having a very unorthodox way of moving on from him.

Clearly Nagy and Trubisky have trust issues, which won't be going away any time soon.