Mitchell Trubisky says he suffered hip injury long before Matt Nagy benched him in Bears' loss
Trubisky apparently injured his hip in the second quarter, but played until late in the game
The Mitchell Trubisky era in Chicago has been experiencing what appears to be a slow and painful death throughout the 2019 season, with the latest medical diagnosis raising a huge question mark on why the quarterback was benched by head coach Matt Nagy near the end of Sunday night's defeat.
After the Chicago Bears lost 17-7 to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night, Nagy said Trubisky suffered a hip injury, which is why he was pulled for Chase Daniel with 3:24 remaining in the game. The timing of Trubisky's injured raised questions, and the quarterback revealed he was actually injured much sooner than his head coach let on.
Trubisky reportedly said he injured his hip in the second quarter, adding that he "really wasn't telling anyone" about the injury. Trubisky said he was evaluated at halftime, but kept quiet about it and tried to fight through the discomfort.
"I'm not doing the team any favors if I'm not able to run around or throw the ball with accuracy because I'm throwing with all arm," Trubisky said, via JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago. "You just gotta be smart with that factor but I'm going to fight as long as I can and try to be out there with my guys."
What makes the hip injury questionable is the Bears never took Trubisky into the medical tent, where players experiencing discomfort go if they aren't feeling right, during the game. The NBC broadcast also showed the quarterback and Nagy having a heartfelt conversation a series or two before he was benched. Trubisky looked upset about the conversation, adding more questions toward the nature of the injury and if it really led to his benching.
The Bears public relations department said Trubisky was questionable to return with a hip injury after he was benched. That explanation was certainly met with rolled eyeballs, considering the Trubisky conversation with Nagy and how he had apparently played through the hip injury through two quarters.
Trubisky finished 24 of 42 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. His time as the Bears starting quarterback may be coming to an end, with the Bears having a very unorthodox way of moving on from him.
Clearly Nagy and Trubisky have trust issues, which won't be going away any time soon.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Here are all your NFL Week 11 grades
Here are the Week 11 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Game pick, preview
Kansas City and Los Angeles are familiar foes who will be playing in an unfamiliar setting...
-
Draft WR Watch: Higgins rises again
Higgins is big, with elite ball skills, smooth athleticism and he produces every week
-
2020 Draft: QB-needy teams shift focus
Tagovailoa's 2019 college season is over but he's expected to make a full recovery from a hip...
-
RB Watch: Taylor breaks NCAA record
Stock up, stock down for running backs across college football
-
Chargers vs. Chiefs odds, MNF picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the NFL.
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night
-
Pats outduel Eagles in defensive battle
The rematch ended up nothing like Super Bowl LII, but the Patriots pulled off a trick play...