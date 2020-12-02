It appears former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky will get another shot as the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback, as head coach Matt Nagy made it official to reporters on Wednesday that Trubisky would be starting against the Detroit Lions in Week 13, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nick Foles is continuing to deal with a hip injury he suffered late in Chicago's loss to the Minnesota Vikings a couple of weeks ago. He did not practice at all last week, but did return as a limited participant this Wednesday.

Trubisky got the start last Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, but didn't do much to show the coaching staff that they had made a mistake by benching him earlier this year. In the 41-25 loss, Trubisky completed 26 of 46 passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Two of his touchdowns came in garbage time late in the contest, and all three came with the Bears down by double digits.

With the loss last week, Trubisky's record as the Bears' starting quarterback this season fell to 3-1, while his overall regular-season record fell to 26-19. This season, he has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 802 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. The 4-7 Lions provide a good bounce-back opportunity for this team that is technically not out of the postseason race just yet, as they have lost two straight games and just fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Even if the Bears don't make the playoffs this year, Nagy wants to see maximum effort from his team moving forward. Following their tough loss to the Packers, Nagy sounded off on players' and coaches' "personal pride," noting, "If you really care, and you understand what we put out last night, then you'll fix it."