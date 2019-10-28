Mohamed Sanu flashes potential during Patriots debut, comes up clutch for Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Mohamed Sanu's first game with the New England Patriots is in the books, and the newly acquired receiver was able to help the team land a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns to move to 8-0 on the year. While he didn't light up the stat-sheet in his debut, there were encouraging signs.

He caught two of his five targets on the night for 23 yards, largely working out of the slot, and he logged an impressive amount of playing time (nearly 53% of the offensive snaps) for someone who essentially just arrived in Foxborough.

"I thought he gained a lot of ground on the offense," Bill Belichick said. "Hopefully he'll be further ahead next week, but I'm glad he's here and hopefully he'll be able to contribute for us."

One of the more eye-opening parts of Sanu's debut was his first catch as a Patriot. it came with 4:16 to play in the second quarter, on a fourth-and-4 situation from the Cleveland 24. Brady dropped back and fired a strike to Sanu, who was able to haul it in for the first down.

"Honestly, I was just doing what I was coached to do," Sanu said. "He saw the same thing I saw, we were on the same page and I just made sure I was in the right place at the right time for him."

Sanu said after the game that this was a situation that he and Brady specifically worked on earlier in the week. When it actually arose in-game, Sanu was able to take the first step in building the all important trust with TB12.

"He worked really hard this week to really get up to speed and to play as much as he did," Brady said. "I think it's just going to be more and more confidence as he keeps going. He made a huge catch for us on fourth down, had a good crosser that he made a nice catch on, so keep just trying to find ways to get him the ball."

Sanu's other catch on the night was a bit flashier as he connected with Brady on a deep crosser for 19 yards, but what will go unnoticed to most was his presence as a run blocker. The Patriots utilized his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame on a number of crack backs and did run on his side a majority of the time.

That ability should only increase his chances to produce in the passing game as the games stack up.

"Once I get my feet wet a little more," he said, "we're going to have some fun."