Mohamed Sanu trade grades: A rare win-win for Falcons, Patriots prior to 2019 NFL deadline

After a 33-0 thumping of the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, the New England Patriots wasted no time heading into Week 8 by completing a trade with the Atlanta Falcons that has wide receiver Mohamed Sanu heading to Foxborough. In return, the Falcons will receive a 2020 NFL Draft second-round pick.

This deal makes sense for both sides and should be beneficial all the way around. However, one team gets the slight edge in our rapid-reaction grades.

Here are the trade grades for each team:

Falcons trade grade: A

At 1-6 on the year, Atlanta is in the midst of a lost season and possibly even a changing of the guard with head coach Dan Quinn firmly on the hot seat. As they have stumbled out of contention, it's smart for the franchise to part with assets that don't fit with the long-term future of the team. With Sanu, the Falcons were able to take a player that they were likely going to move on from this offseason due to salary cap ramifications and turn him into a second-round draft pick. For a team looking to rebuild itself and already had the likes of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and tight end Austin Hooper as pass-catching weapons for Matt Ryan, this is a strong move by the front office for the future.

Patriots receive:

Patriots trade grade: B+

New England paid a hefty price for Sanu, but for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations and a roster where the wide receiver position is arguably the weakest on the team, it's a necessary move. Sanu fits the Patriots' unique offensive system perfectly and likely slots in as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon (when healthy). On the season, he has 33 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown. His skill set is a perfect fit for quarterback Tom Brady. He has a unique way of creating separation.

Sanu's contract also runs through the 2020 season, so the Patriots could be looking at his arrival as more than a half-year rental.

The only reason this trade doesn't jump into the A range for the Patriots is simply the price. Having said that, the Patriots have historically been poor at selecting players in the second round, so this may not be as big of a loss as it'd appear. As one of the last two remaining undefeated teams, this pick projects to be at the very end of the second round -- essentially an early third-round pick. On top of that, the Patriots have more than enough draft capital to go around. Along with their own first and third-rounder, New England is looking at two compensatory third-round picks (after losing Trey Flowers and Trent Brown in free agency) to add to their collection of selections in the 2020 draft.