Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season is nearly in the books after another action-packed weekend. But the latest round of regular-season drama concludes Monday night with not one but two different prime-time showdowns, as Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, while Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons visit the Las Vegas Raiders, who may or may not have wholesale changes on the horizon.

Why are there two different "Monday Night Football" games? What time do they start? And how can you tune in to one or both matchups? Here's all the information you need:

Where to watch

Game Date Time TV Stream Bears at Vikings Dec. 16 8 p.m. ET ABC fubo (try for free) Falcons at Raiders Dec. 16 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN fubo (try for free)

Why are there two 'MNF' games?

The NFL finalized its current media rights agreement in 2021, and as part of the deal, ESPN and ABC received additional game broadcasts, including an expansion of multi-game "Monday Night Football" airings.

The NFL has deployed "MNF" doubleheaders for years, usually to include games on both the West and East Coasts, but only recently has ESPN broadcast more of an overlapping schedule. That included early- and late-season matchups on the 2023 schedule, including when two games kicked off at the same time last December.

'MNF' game predictions

