The NFL has plenty of game inventory to put on display, and is pulling it off with a doubleheader on "Monday Night Football" this week. "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders are not uncommon under the new television deal that started in the 2023 season, but it has been sporadic in its placement on the schedule over the years.

This week the first of four "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders starts in Week 2, part of the extended package of games on ESPN and ABC. This doubleheader will not have two games on simultaneously, as the first game is on 7 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN) while the nightcap is at 10 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Here is the "Monday Night Football" schedule for Week 2

This season, the NFL television contract is a bit different. Unlike previous years, ESPN will air two "Monday Night Football" traditional doubleheaders -- as one of the doubleheaders was formed due to a originally scheduled game to air exclusively on ESPN+ in Week 7. The ESPN+ exclusive game has changed due to the acquisition of NFL Network from ESPN, as several other changes to the television deal will be made in the coming years. The Week 18 Saturday doubleheader also still exists in the current television deal.

There will also be two "split doubleheaders" in which ESPN and ABC will air separate games simultaneously, which will be in Week 4 and Week 6. One game will start at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and the other at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

'MNF' game predictions

