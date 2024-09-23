Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season is nearly in the books after another action-packed weekend. But the latest round of regular-season drama concludes Monday night with not one but two different prime-time showdowns, as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Washington Commanders.

Why are there two "Monday Night Football" games? How can you tune in to one or both matchups? See below:

How to watch

Game Date Time TV Stream Jaguars at Bills Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN fubo Commanders at Bengals Sept. 23 8:15 p.m. ET ABC fubo

Why are there two 'MNF' games?

The NFL finalized its current media rights agreement in 2021, and as part of the deal, ESPN and ABC received additional game broadcasts, including an expansion of multi-game "Monday Night Football" airings.

The NFL has deployed "MNF" doubleheaders for years, usually to include games on both the West and East Coasts, but only recently has ESPN broadcast more of an overlapping schedule. That included early- and late-season matchups on the 2023 schedule, including when two games kicked off at the same time last December.

