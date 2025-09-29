The NFL is capping off an exciting Week 4 with a doubleheader on "Monday Night Football" for the second time this year. "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders are not uncommon under the new television deal that started in the 2023 season, but it has been sporadic in its placement on the schedule over the years.

This week the second of four "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders is part of the extended package of games on ESPN and ABC. Unlike the previous doubleheader in Week 2, this doubleheader will have two games on simultaneously, as the first game is on at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) while the second game is at 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC).

Here is the "Monday Night Football" schedule for Week 4

This season, the NFL television contract is a bit different. Unlike previous years, ESPN will air two "Monday Night Football" traditional doubleheaders -- as one of the doubleheaders was formed due to a originally scheduled game to air exclusively on ESPN+ in Week 7. The ESPN+ exclusive game has changed due to the acquisition of NFL Network from ESPN, as several other changes to the television deal will be made in the coming years. The Week 18 Saturday doubleheader also still exists in the current television deal.

There will also be two "split doubleheaders" in which ESPN and ABC will air separate games simultaneously, including this one in Week 4 and another in Week 6.

'MNF' game predictions

Find our experts' against-the-spread picks for both Jets-Dolphins and Bengals-Broncos right here.