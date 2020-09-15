It's Tuesday, which means that Week 1 of the NFL season is officially behind us and now's your first opportunity to overreact and panic about the state of your favorite team and/or fantasy team. Ready... set... go.

Lucky for you and I, we've got a whole lot of stuff to get to this morning. We had two Monday Night Football games last night (including one game that started entirely too late, even for a night owl like me) and we'll talk about those in just a second. Looking ahead, we've got a Game 7 in the NBA playoffs tonight, as well as the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals. Plus, one half of the Stanley Cup Final is set, as the Dallas Stars stunned the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

That enough action for you?

Also, I hope you enjoyed Tom Fornelli's first crack at the PM edition of the newsletter yesterday. Unfortunately for Tom, my mom has already decided that she loves my emails more. Get wrecked, Fornelli.

📰 What you need to know

1. Steelers shut down Giants, Stephen Gostkowski comes up clutch on MNF 🏈

There are few things better than parking your butt on a couch all Sunday to watch seven-plus hours of football like a useless sack of skin and bones, but making it through the first day of a work week to enjoy some Monday Night Football is a close second. We got a couple of MNF games to close out Week 1 yesterday, starting with the Steelers beating the Giants, 26-16. Cody Benjamin is here to walk you through that one:

Why the Steelers won: The Pittsburgh defense put consistent pressure on Daniel Jones and forced a couple of turnovers while also holding Saquon Barkley to just six yards on 15 rushing attempts. Yes, you read that correctly

The Pittsburgh defense put consistent pressure on and forced a couple of turnovers while also holding to just six yards on 15 rushing attempts. Yes, you read that correctly Why the Giants lost: Well, again, Barkley had six rushing yards, which isn't great. But Jones also had a tough day. He looked good in spurts but also made a couple really bad decisions and had two interceptions -- including one back-breaker in the red zone that ended a 19-play drive as the Giants were establishing some momentum

In the late game -- and I mean late game -- the Titans beat the Broncos 16-14 in a pretty riveting display of mediocre football. Here are your takeaways for that one in case you decided to go to bed early:

Why the Titans won: Tennessee certainly wasn't perfect but they did a good job of sustaining drives on offense and chewing up time of possession even if the drives didn't always end in points. Speaking of not being perfect, Stephen Gostkowski shanked multiple kicks before hitting the game winner late in the fourth quarter

Tennessee certainly wasn't perfect but they did a good job of sustaining drives on offense and chewing up time of possession even if the drives didn't always end in points. Speaking of not being perfect, shanked multiple kicks before hitting the game winner late in the fourth quarter Why the Broncos lost: Coaching was a big ol' question mark for the Broncos in Week 1. Vic Fangio made some truly perplexing decisions, including the choice to go for it on 4th-and-goal on Tennessee's one-yard line in the second quarter. Denver was stopped and those lost 3 points proved to be costly. But Fangio also neglected to use his timeouts properly at the end of the 4th quarter and it may have cost his team a legitimate shot at trying to put together a dramatic last-minute drive

2. Steve Cohen agrees to buy Mets ⚾

At long last, the Mets and their long-suffering fans may be finally out from underneath the ownership of Wilpons. The team has been on the verge of being sold to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen for many months now and, although at points the sale turned into somewhat of a complicated mess, a deal was reached yesterday. It looks like Cohen will soon be taking over, pending approval from MLB.

The club announced Monday that Fred Wilpon, the Wilpon family and president Saul Katz have agreed to sell the team to Cohen

The deal values the Mets at around $2.475 billion , and Cohen will reportedly own a 95 percent stake in the ballclub (the Wilpons and Katz will retain the remaining 5 percent)



, and Cohen will reportedly own a 95 percent stake in the ballclub (the Wilpons and Katz will retain the remaining 5 percent) Cohen, 64, grew up in New York and is worth approximately $14 billion. This will be his first business venture in sports



Mets fans haven't experienced a World Series title since 1986 (when the Wilpons took majority control of the team) but yesterday had to feel like a championship of sorts. The Wilpons have been one of the most disliked ownership groups in baseball for years, and a lot of that resentment comes from the team's own fanbase. This sale presents hope and a new beginning for the franchise, which could desperately use some optimism.

Personally, though, I'm a bit disappointed that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's bid to own the team didn't pan out. Watching A-Rod's Mets go up against Derek Jeter's Marlins in the NL East would have been a fun little rivalry.

3. Our latest MLB Power Rankings ⚾

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

It's not about how you start. It's not about how you middle. It's about how you finish. We're in the home stretch of an unprecedented MLB regular season and, with under two weeks left, there are a few teams that came into the year with high hopes but have failed to meet expectations to this point. Yeah, I'm looking at you, Yankees and Astros.

But it's not too late to find redemption because, despite those struggles, New York and Houston still remain in playoff position. So, what are they chances that they make a deep run as a lower seed in the postseason? That's a question that our Matt Snyder explored in the latest edition of his weekly MLB Power Rankings:

Yankees (ranked 10th this week) : They lost 15 of 20 and that's not great, but nobody would have panicked quite as much if the regular season weren't so short. They're getting some key players back in the lineup and could be just as dangerous as we thought they'd be come October

: They lost 15 of 20 and that's not great, but nobody would have panicked quite as much if the regular season weren't so short. They're getting some key players back in the lineup and could be just as dangerous as we thought they'd be come October Indians (11th): They've lost six straight and are trending in the wrong direction but that pitching staff could be a nightmare for whichever team may draw them in a short postseason series

They've lost six straight and are trending in the wrong direction but that pitching staff could be a nightmare for whichever team may draw them in a short postseason series Astros (13th): Houston has lost 10 of their last 12 and they're under .500 but they're in playoff position thanks to holding second place in the AL West. They've struggled with injuries and could be getting some key pieces back (Jose Altuve, possibly Justin Verlander) and there's too much talent on the roster to overlook the team

You can find Snyder's full power rankings right here. We're just a few weeks away from what promises to be a wild and unpredictable expanded playoff so it's time for your favorite team to lock it in and start playing their best baseball. And if you're like me and your favorite team has stunk all year long, well... it's time to give up hope and jump on a bandwagon or two. You can make your own call, but I'm officially in on the White Sox and Padres this year, baby.

4. Tiger Woods gets another chance to conquer Winged Foot 🏌

Getty Images

The U.S. Open kicks off at Winged Foot later this week and it'll be the first of six major championships this season. There are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on as we head into the event, but one of the most notable will be the presence of Tiger Woods and his history at the course.

From 1997 to 2008, Woods only missed the cut at one major championship -- the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. It was an uncharacteristic smudge on a period of dominance in Tiger's career, but he'll have a chance at redemption 14 years later.

However, our golf guru Kyle Porter doesn't exactly loves Woods' chances of emerging triumphant.

Porter: "We have long passed the stage where anything Woods does should surprise us. If that lingered, he buried it forever at the 2019 Masters. And yet, contending this week at Winged Foot is not something I expect to happen. For a hundred reasons, but mostly because you have to be in complete and total command of your golf ball in every facet of the game, and Tiger Woods is not in complete command right now."

It's hard to blame Porter for his pessimism (or at least a lack of blind optimism) considering Tiger has been unspectacular for the most part recently. But you never know which Tiger you're going to get on any given weekend and he still has the ability to flip the switch and play great golf... so maybe sour memories of Winged Foot could help him flip that switch.

Don't worry, though, even if Tiger flops this week, there will still be plenty of guys worth rooting for at Winged Foot.

📝 Odds & Ends

USATSI

📺 What to watch tonight

🏀 Heat vs. Celtics, 6:30 p.m. | BOS -1.5 | TV: ESPN

🏒 Lightning vs. Islanders, 8 p.m. | TBL -180 | TV: NBCSN

🏀 Nuggets vs. Clippers, 9 p.m. | LAC -7.5 | TV: ESPN

📝 Top scores from last night

🏈 Titans 16, Broncos 14

Gostkowski missed three field goals and an extra point but hit the game-winning FG with 17 seconds remaining to push Tennessee past Denver.

💵 Winning wagers: DEN +3, Under (41.5)

🏒 Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

The Stars erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period and Denis Gurianov scored a power play goal 3:36 into overtime to send Dallas to their first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years.

💵 Winning wagers: Stars +152, Push (5)

⚾️ Padres 7, Dodgers 2

Dinelson Lamet outpitched Clayton Kershaw as the Padres cut the Dodgers' lead in the NL West to 1.5 games. San Diego has won 12 of 14.

💵 Winning wagers: Padres +126, Over (8)