Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader, starting with Buccaneers vs. Lions at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Texans vs. Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET. The Lions and Buccaneers both feature explosive offenses, and both rank inside the top six in the NFL in scoring offense. The total has gone Over in four of Tampa Bay's last five games, and the total has gone Over in eight of Detroit's past 12 games overall. The over/under for Lions vs. Buccaneers is 52.5, according to the latest NFL odds, and the model is projecting 59 points between Tampa Bay and Detroit, helping the Over hit in 58% of simulations. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are favored by three points at home against Houston.

The latest Week 7 NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Monday Night Football offer a variety of ways to get in on the action. With lines for every game at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Falcons vs. 49ers and Texans vs. Seahawks NFL picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM bonus code, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 42-25 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top Monday Night Football picks for Detroit vs. Tampa Bay and Seattle vs. Houston.

Best Week 7 Monday Night Football picks:



Over 52.5 points in Lions vs. Buccaneers (-110, FanDuel)

Both of these offenses might have taken small statistical steps backwards after losing their offensive coordinators to head coaching roles in the offseason, but Detroit still ranks second in scoring while Tampa Bay ranks sixth. Meanwhile, both of these teams are bottom half of the NFL in scoring defense, with the Lions checking in at 18th and the Bucs checking in at 24th. Baker Mayfield continues to lead Tampa Bay to success offensively despite mounting injuries at the skill positions and Jared Goff's 14 touchdown passes leads the NFL. The model predicts that the over hits in 59% of simulations. Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Buccaneers money line vs. Lions (+205, DraftKings)

Tampa Bay is the only 5-1 team left in the NFC, and it's managed that record despite spending multiple games without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Bucky Irving. Now Emeka Egbuka is the latest skill-position player to go down, but the Buccaneers are hopeful of getting Mike Evans back after he missed the last three games. Regardless of who suits up at wide receiver, Baker Mayfield continues to make plays, and he's become one of the favorites to win NFL MVP. Meanwhile, the Lions just had 30 points hung on them by the Chiefs, and they've also had three games this season where they've failed to reach 300 yards of total offense. Tampa Bay wins in 38% of the model's simulations, while the odds imply just a 33% chance to win.

Texans +3.5 vs. Seahawks (-112, Caesars)

The Houston defense has stood tall all season, ranking first in points allowed per game (12.2) and fourth in total defense, but the offense struggled and the Texans lost three one-possession games in a row to start the season. However, C.J. Stroud and company started to get right during a 26-0 win over the Titans, and then Houston played its most complete game of the year in a 44-10 win over the Ravens. Meanwhile, Seattle's lack of a running game (24th in rushing) could come back to haunt the Seahawks. The model says the Texans cover in 54% of simulations. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get double your winnings on your next 20 wagers with code CBS20X.

Want more Thursday Night Football picks?

You've seen the model's NFL picks for Monday Night Football. Now, get NFL projections for every player prop and every game at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best NFL picks from SportsLine's R.J. White, who is on a 65-45 roll (+2141) on his last 110 NFL picks.