Monday Night Football: Josh Norman expected to miss 'a couple of weeks'

Facing a Kansas City Chiefs team working without two starters on its offensive line and that lost a third on its first drive, Washington looked to be in good shape early on. Terrelle Pryor scored a long touchdown on the team's first drive, and then after a three-and-out, Kirk Cousins led another field goal drive.

But then players started getting injured. After not taking a single snap in the first quarter, rookie running back Samaje Perine was on the field for Washington for its third drive of the game. Why? Robert Kelley had left the game with an ankle injury. The team soon announced that he was questionable to return.

#Redskins RB Rob Kelley (ankle) is questionable to return to #WASvsKC. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 3, 2017

That wasn't even the worst news of the early part of the second quarter for Washington, though. Five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, playing in his 101st career game, left the field after a deep pass to Vernon Davis and then Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman left with just under two minutes to play in the first half.

The injury to Williams appeared to be of the non-contact variety, as the man he was blocking on the play (Frank Zombo) barely rushed the passer. Luckily, Williams returned to the game late in the second quarter.

#Redskins CB Josh Norman (ribs) is questionable to return to #WASvsKC. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 3, 2017

Norman's injury appears to be a bit more serious. Coach Jay Gruden told ESPN's Lisa Salters at halftime that Norman will miss a couple of weeks with an injury to his ribs.

Jay Gruden told me he expects Josh Norman to “be out a couple of weeks” with the rib injury he suffered late in the 2nd quarter. — lisa salters (@saltersl) October 3, 2017

That's bad news for a Washington team that has the division rival Eagles and Cowboys on its schedule after a post-bye visit from the 49ers. Norman is the team's top tracking corner, and would likely be expected to go side-to-side with Alshon Jeffery and Dez Bryant in those contests, and it'd be considerably more difficult to stop those players without him if he had to sit.