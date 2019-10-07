Monday Night Football odds: 49ers vs. Browns picks, predictions from top expert who's 8-1 on Cleveland games

The Cleveland Browns will try to start 3-0 on the road for the first time since 1994 when they visit the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium for the final game on the Week 5 NFL schedule is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland dismantled the Ravens in Baltimore 40-25 a week ago. In Week 2, the visiting Browns handled the Jets, 23-3, also on Monday Night Football. This is Cleveland's third prime-time game in a season that's just five weeks old, giving quarterback Baker Mayfield and company one more chance to shine in front of a national audience. Sportsbooks list the Niners as five-point home favorites in the latest 49ers vs. Browns odds after the line opened at three. The over-under for total points scored is 47.5 after falling as low as 46.5. Before you make any Browns vs. 49ers picks, see what SportsLine data scientist and Cleveland expert Stephen Oh has to say.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine Projection Model. Last season, he nailed 26 of his 37 NFL picks against the spread, an incredible 70 percent success rate.

And Oh is uncanny when it comes to the Browns. In fact, all-time, Oh is 8-1 on against the spread picks for or against the Browns. That includes Week 2, when Cleveland (-6.5) cashed easily on Monday Night Football, crushing the Jets 23-3. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Oh has crunched the numbers and locked in another confident against the spread pick for Browns vs. Niners. It's available only at SportsLine.

Oh knows the 49ers are undefeated and leading the NFC West thanks in large part to a dominant front four. Keyed by Dee Ford, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, all of whom were first-round draft picks, San Francisco has racked up nine sacks in three games. Ford has nine forced fumbles since the start of last season, including one in San Francisco's season-opening 31-17 win at Tampa Bay. The Niners allow just 18 points per game.

In addition, the Niners are an eye-opening 48-27 straight-up on Monday Night Football and 26-7 against the spread in their last 33 Monday Night Football appearances.

But just because San Francisco is undefeated and playing at home doesn't mean it'll cover the 49ers vs. Browns spread on Monday Night Football.

Cleveland struggled out of the gate, perhaps feeling the pressure of massive expectations, but the Browns put it all together last week in Baltimore. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards, hooking up with wide receiver Jarvis Landry eight times for 167 yards, while running back Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards and three scores. Chubb ranks fourth in the NFL with 368 rushing yards after four weeks.

With the 49ers prone to giveaways -- they had five in their Week 3 win over Pittsburgh -- there will be opportunities for a talented Browns defense that's forced seven turnovers, tied for eighth-most in the NFL. Cleveland also has covered its last four road games, including both this season.

We can tell you Oh is leaning over, and he's also isolated a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.

So who wins Browns vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football? And what side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. 49ers spread to back Monday, all from the data scientist who's 8-1 all-time picking for or against Cleveland.