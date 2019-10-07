Monday Night Football odds: 49ers vs. Browns picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 8-1 on Cleveland games

The San Francisco 49ers, the NFC's last undefeated team, will try to build on their surprising 3-0 start when they entertain the 2-2 Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. It's an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are rolling behind a revamped defense that punishes opposing ball-carriers. San Francisco is the only team in the NFL that has not yielded a rushing touchdown and the Niners have not allowed a 100-yard rusher. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, coming off a three-touchdown, 165-yard rushing performance, will put that to the test. Bookmakers list San Francisco as a 4.5-point favorite, up from the opener of three, in the latest 49ers vs. Browns odds, while the over-under for total points is 47.5. Before you make any Browns vs. 49ers picks, see what data scientist and Cleveland expert Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh knows the 49ers are undefeated and leading the NFC West thanks in large part to a dominant front four. Keyed by Dee Ford, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, all of whom were first-round draft picks, San Francisco has racked up nine sacks in three games. Ford has nine forced fumbles since the start of last season, including one in San Francisco's season-opening 31-17 win at Tampa Bay. The Niners allow just 18 points per game.

In addition, the Niners are an eye-opening 48-27 straight-up on Monday Night Football and 26-7 against the spread in their last 33 Monday Night Football appearances.

But just because San Francisco is undefeated and playing at home doesn't mean it'll cover the 49ers vs. Browns spread on Monday Night Football.

Oh also knows the Browns have an elite running game led by Chubb, who's averaging 5.1 yards per carry and had an 88-yard touchdown run in last week's 40-25 win at Baltimore. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has special receiving weapons in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, meaning the 49ers will have to pick their poison.

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett (six sacks, forced fumble) anchors a stout defense that's racked up 14 sacks and forced seven turnovers. Finally, the extra rest may not help the Niners. In fact, they're 0-6 against the spread coming off a bye week.

