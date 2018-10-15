'Monday Night Football' odds: 49ers vs. Packers picks, predictions from model on 58-40 roll

Two legendary franchises clash on "Monday Night Football" in the most vaunted of all NFL venues: Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET with both teams coming off tough losses. The Packers dropped a heart-breaker in Detroit, while the Niners couldn't stop Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen from picking up his first win. The Packers opened as 7.5-point home favorites and are laying nine in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46. Before you lock in any 49ers vs. Packers picks for "Monday Night Football" to cap Week 6 check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It was a blistering 10-5 straight up in a wild Week 5, including calling the Jets' outright upset of the Broncos. It also recommended the Bills (+6) against the spread and on the money line (+230) against the Titans. The model is now on an impressive 58-40 run on all of its top-rated picks.

The computer has simulated San Francisco vs. Green Bay 10,000 times to produce strong against-the-spread, money-line and over-under picks. We can tell you it's leaning toward the over, but its bold point-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations can be found only at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards with an impeccable touchdown-to-interception ratio of 10-1. Against Detroit, he threw for 442 yards and three touchdowns on 32-of-52 passing, but coughed up the ball twice on costly fumbles. The Packers are seventh in the NFL in yards per game (401) and eighth in average passing yards (299.8).

Green Bay's receivers are getting healthy after a litany of ailments. Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison are both questionable for "Monday Night Football" with hamstring injuries. Davante Adams (calf) was finally removed from the injury report. The Packers are still trying to integrate tight end Jimmy Graham more into the offense. He has 245 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Just because Green Bay is getting healthier doesn't mean it will cover a spread that's approaching double-figures.

49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard was efficient last week, completing 34 of 54 passes for 349 yards and two scores. San Francisco dominated Arizona in yardage (447-220) and time of possession (40:12-19:48), but was done in by turnovers and costly penalties. Since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, Beathard has 647 passing yards over two-plus games.



The 49ers are sixth in the NFL in rushing yardage (136.6 ypg), which allows them to control the ball, shorten the game and keep it close against virtually anybody. And despite the inconsistency at quarterback, San Francisco has scored at least 27 points in three of the past four games.

So which side of the 49ers vs. Packers spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that has returned over $4,000 to $100 bettors.